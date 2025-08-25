US Senator Mike Lee asks if it is time to pause H1-B visas amid Walmart's denial of alleged misuse

US Senator Mike Lee has sparked fresh debate over H-1B visas after posting on social media: “Is it time to pause H-1B visas?” The remark came in response to unverified reports alleging Walmart paid large bribes to hire Indian tech workers while sidelining American employees.

Echoes of Greene’s anti-immigration push Lee’s comments follow recent remarks by far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called for halting H-1B visas to Indians, claiming they were “replacing American jobs.” Her statement was made in reaction to President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on Indian goods and services over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

Unverified claims against Walmart Speculation about Walmart’s hiring practices has circulated on platforms like Blind and Reddit. Posts alleged a “massive fraud” involving H-1B workers at the company’s Global Tech division, with suggestions that a senior executive had been fired. The claims were later amplified on X by a self-described “H-1B whistleblower.”

Walmart denies link to H-1B visas Walmart has denied the allegations, as per Hindustan Times, stating that a recent internal probe led to the termination of one vendor and a handful of US-based associates, but stressed it had “nothing to do with H-1B visas.” The company earlier announced plans to lay off about 1,500 workers as part of a restructuring, a move that drew social media backlash over suspicions of jobs being outsourced to foreign workers.

Political undertones The renewed focus on H-1B visas comes amid speculation that the system—which enables thousands of Indian engineers to work in the US—could become a new target for the Trump administration. With immigration and jobs remaining hot-button issues ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, lawmakers’ comments have added fuel to a politically charged debate.

What is H-1B visa? An H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa in the United States that allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. These are jobs that typically require technical expertise, a bachelor’s degree or higher, or its equivalent in fields like IT, engineering, science, medicine, and finance.

Here are the key points:

Eligibility: The job must require specialized knowledge.

The applicant must have at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the relevant field.

Duration: Initially valid for 3 years, extendable up to 6 years.

Employer sponsorship: The visa is tied to the employer, meaning the worker cannot switch jobs without a new H-1B petition.

Cap and lottery system: There is an annual cap of 85,000 visas, including 20,000 reserved for U.S. master’s degree holders.

Because applications often exceed the cap, the USCIS runs a lottery to select applicants.

Family: H-1B holders can bring spouses and children under H-4 visas, though H-4 visa holders generally cannot work (unless they qualify for work authorization under certain conditions).