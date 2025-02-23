Republican Senator Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday that he will not seek reelection next year, marking the end of his long career as a key figure in US politics who supported conservative causes but eventually gave way to the strong populist influence of President Donald Trump.

McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, chose his 83rd birthday to reveal his decision to retire when his current term concludes in Kentucky. He informed The Associated Press of his decision before delivering a speech to his Senate colleagues.

“Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate,” McConnell said, as aides lined the back chamber and senators listened from seats. “Every day in between I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business right here, as reported by the Associated Press. “Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

McConnell's career McConnell, who was first elected in 1984, plans to serve until his term concludes in January 2027. The Kentucky senator has faced a number of medical challenges in recent years, including injuries from falls and episodes where his face briefly froze while speaking.

A longtime admirer of the Senate, McConnell began his journey as a young intern before eventually joining its ranks as a freshman lawmaker in the mid-1980s. His announcement to retire comes nearly a year after he chose to step down from his leadership position following the November 2024 elections.

McConnell's decision to retire reflects the shifting dynamics within the Trump-led GOP. Over time, his influence has waned, paralleling both his health struggles and the changing nature of his relationship with Trump, who once hailed him as an ally but has since become increasingly critical of him, AP reported.

Why did McConnell retire? McConnell's retirement announcement marked the beginning of the final chapter of his distinguished career as a skilled strategist. Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping a conservative Supreme Court, guiding the Senate through tax cuts, presidential impeachment trials, and numerous intense political battles, AP reported.

Despite his decision to retire, McConnell, still holding significant influence atop Senate committees with nearly two years left in his term, committed to completing his work on several ongoing initiatives.

“I have some unfinished business to attend to,” he said.

McConnell vs Donald Trump McConnell and Trump were allies during Trump's first term, but their relationship soured after McConnell held Trump responsible for the “disgraceful” events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Trump’s supporters. Although there was a brief reconciliation in 2024 when McConnell endorsed Trump, the improved rapport was short-lived, AP reported.

Last week, Trump referred to McConnell as a “very bitter guy” after McConnell, who battled polio as a child, opposed vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as the nation’s top health official. McConnell referred to Trump as a “despicable human being” and a “narcissist” in a biography of the senator by The AP's deputy Washington bureau chief, Michael Tackett.

McConnell, a diehard adherent to Ronald Reagan’s brand of traditional conservatism and muscular foreign policy, increasingly found himself out of step with a GOP shifting toward the fiery, often isolationist populism espoused by Trump.

McConnell still champions providing Ukraine with weapons and other aid to fend off Russia’s invasion, even as Trump ratchets up criticism of the country and its leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The senator made it clear Thursday that national defense remains a priority for him.