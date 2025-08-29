US Senator warns India, China against buying Russian oil: ‘Your deal killed children in Ukraine’

US Senator Lindsey Graham cautioned that countries such as India, which buy Russian oil, are facing the consequences for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on X, Senator wrote, “India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin's war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too.”

Kyiv attack Lindsey's remarks follow Russia launched missiles on Kyiv on Thursday, which resulted in the death of at least 10 people and injuries dozens, ANI reported.

The European Union's diplomatic mission in the city was also damaged by the strikes, Euro News reported.

The attack was criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling it "another massive attack against our cities and communities." He stated that first responders were rescuing survivors from the debris of a residential building.

"At least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelensky wrote on X.

US tariffs on India The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised the United States on Saturday for what he described as "unjustified and unreasonable" tariffs on Indian products after the Trump administration's decision to increase duties to over 50 per cent as a penalty for India's purchase of Russian oil.

"What we are concerned about is that red lines are primarily in the interest of our farmers and, to some extent, our small producers. So when people pronounce that we have succeeded or failed, we as a government are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and small producers. We are determined on that. That's not something we can compromise," ANI quoted Jaishankar.

The Commerce Ministry on Thursday noted that the recent implementation of 50 per cent tariffs by the United States will have a brief impact on India's exports, especially in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and machinery. Nonetheless, it maintained that the long-term influence on overall trade and GDP will be limited.

"It is understood that 50 per cent tariffs are going to impact trade, especially the sectors on which tariffs are there. They will suffer some trade loss in the US. There will be an impact on textiles, chemicals, machinery, etc. for the short run, but it will not be a very long-term loss," a senior Commerce Ministry official told ANI.