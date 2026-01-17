US seniors can claim up to $31,625 in IRS tax deductions: Check age eligibility, income range, other details

Income tax calculations in the United States, especially for senior citizens, is set to see some changes as Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) Act, enacted in July last year, is implemented, according to The Hill.
The publication noted that seniors aged 65 years and over, and with incomes up to $75,000, $125,000 and $250,000 annually, can claim from $8,000 up to $31,625 when filing in 2029. The upper limit takes into account all IRS tax deductions available to them on income tax.
The development is significant as tax filing season in the US begins from 26 January, it added.
The deductions under Donald Trump's The OBBB Act are at present not immediate available for taxpayers across all US states, according to an AP report.
It noted that states can decide if they want to incorporate federal tax cuts into their own state codes, and while some states do so automatically, others require official steps to implement the changes.
