US opens student visas but sets clear rules amid deportation threats: ‘Do not obstruct classes, avoid campus vandalism’

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston on Wednesday stated that though the United States has open the student visa application, it is crucial for them to understand that they need to follow rules, avoid campus disruptions, and align with US immigration laws prioritising national security and academic integrity.

Houston, while speaking to ANI, said,"...Our student visa applications have opened, students can apply and submit their application but what we want students to understand when they're applying for that US visa, we want them to understand that we want to see a use of that visa that is in line with their application and the students come to the United States and study and not obstruct students from studying in class, not to vandalise campuses."

“Every decision we make is a US national security decision. We have these policies with the US immigration law to ensure that we are holding the highest standard for US immigration...not only to protect US citizens but also the other students studying here...”

Last month, the US State Department restarted the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review. The department stated that consular officers will monitor for social media posts or messages that appear hostile toward the United States—its government, culture, institutions, or core values.

In a public notice, the department said it had rescinded its May suspension of student visa processing but said new applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts to “public” and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected.

It said a refusal to do so could be a sign they are trying to evade the requirement or hide their online activity.

The Trump administration last month temporarily halted the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students hoping to study in the US while preparing to expand the screening of their activity on social media, officials said.