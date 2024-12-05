On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson made headlines by rejecting a White House request to allocate $24 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine by the end of 2024. The proposal, part of a broader package aimed at supporting Ukraine’s defensive efforts against Russia, was swiftly dismissed by Johnson, who made it clear that any future assistance would be determined under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I’m not planning to do that,” Mike Johnson said when asked whether he would add Ukraine funding to a must-pass government funding bill.

‘Changing Dynamic’ of US Support for Ukraine? Mike Johnson’s remarks come as tensions continue to rise over the Joe Biden administration’s ongoing support for Ukraine. The White House has requested $24 billion in new assistance for Kyiv, covering everything from military equipment and training to replenishing US military stocks.

However, Speaker Johnson and other Republicans have raised concerns over the increasing financial commitment to Ukraine, especially with expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump will bring a different vision for US involvement in the conflict.

“As we predicted and as I said to all of you, weeks before the election, if Donald Trump is elected it will change the dynamic of the Russian war on Ukraine, and we’re seeing that happen,” Johnson remarked.

Biden’s Request to Congress: $24 Billion in Aid for Ukraine The Biden administration’s request, which included $8 billion for Ukraine’s Security Assistance Initiative and $16 billion for the Department of Defence to replenish military stocks, has faced stiff opposition from within the Republican Party.

Critics argue that the funds should be directed towards addressing domestic issues rather than propping up foreign military efforts. The funds would also go towards repairing military equipment, training Ukrainian forces, and reimbursing the Pentagon for education and advisory efforts related to Ukraine’s defence.

Despite still having $6 billion in remaining funds for Ukraine, the Biden administration has struggled to allocate the full amount, largely due to dwindling US military stockpiles.

On Monday, the US announced a military package worth $725 million for Ukraine, which includes critical air defence systems, munitions for rocket systems, and anti-tank weapons.

Republican Pushback and Donald Trump’s Influence Johnson’s refusal to approve the additional aid marks a sharp shift in US policy that aligns more closely with the stance taken by former President Donald Trump. Throughout his campaign and post-election period, Trump and his allies—including Vice President-elect JD Vance—have heavily criticised the large-scale aid to Ukraine, labelling it wasteful and a distraction from addressing domestic issues, including rising tensions with China.

Donald Trump’s potential influence on future US foreign policy has been a topic of significant discussion. His position on Ukraine has been clear: he favours pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the nearly three-year war.

As Speaker Johnson suggested, the decision on whether further support for Ukraine is provided now rests with the incoming administration.

