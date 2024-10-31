Diwali lights up America: From Times Square to the Empire State Building

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is illuminating communities across the United States this week, with celebrations highlighting its cultural significance and fostering a sense of togetherness among diverse populations. From grand festivities in major cities to festive gatherings, the spirit of Diwali resonates across the nation.

This year’s Diwali celebrations not only light up homes and streets but also illuminate the hearts of those who partake in its rich traditions, creating a tapestry of joy and community spirit across the country.

Diwali at the White House The White House extended its greetings, stating, "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

In a significant recognition of the festival, the White House recently hosted a Diwali celebration, honoring the contributions of Indian Americans to the U.S.-India relationship.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event, underscoring the importance of Diwali and its themes of light and joy.

Diwali lights up Times Square The celebrations in New York reached new heights. The Consulate General of India’s official X account, @IndiainNewYork, shared vibrant photos from Times Square. "Diwali greetings to everyone from the crossroads of the world—Times Square!" the consulate wrote, wishing joy, hope, and prosperity for all as part of the festival’s message.

New York landmarks Shine sright for Diwali In celebration of Diwali, several New York state landmarks, including the NY State Capitol, Erastus Corning II Tower, and the Legislative Building, lit up to mark the festival of lights.

Empire State Building glows in Diwali colors The Empire State Building celebrated Diwali by lighting up in a vibrant orange, symbolizing the festival’s theme of light conquering darkness.

One World Trade Center honors Diwali with radiant colors As the tallest building in the US, the One World Trade Center illuminated in radiant colors, with the building adorned to represent the festival's essence.

New York State landmarks joined in the festivities, shining blue, pink, red, and yellow in honor of Diwali. New York State General Services commemorated Diwali with iconic landmarks illuminated in festive colors, extending warm wishes of joy, peace, and prosperity to Indian and South Asian communities.

Earlier this week, New York State held its first-ever Diwali festival at the Empire State Plaza, featuring rangoli, henna, cultural performances, and a beautiful water lantern ceremony. The event attracted many attendees and ended with a spectacular fireworks display, marking the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali goes big in Texas In Harris County, Texas, Diwali celebrations have reached new heights as residents can now legally purchase fireworks for the first time ahead of the festival on October 31. This change, approved by the Harris County Commissioners Court in September, follows a new state law recognizing Diwali as a fireworks-eligible holiday. While Diwali is not yet a public holiday, communities in Texas are embracing the festival with great enthusiasm.

The Shri Sita Ram Foundation hosted the 13th International Diwali-Dussehra Festival last weekend at the Fort Bend Epicentre in Rosenberg, Texas. The event attracted an estimated 12,000 attendees, showcasing Indian culture through dance performances, live music, and a wide variety of traditional foods.