US shootings: 1 killed, 4 hurt in Kentucky park attack; 4 wounded in Chicago

A shooting at a park in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday evening left one person dead and four others injured, while a separate drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded four people, including two who were critically injured.

One killed, four wounded in Lexington Lexington police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of gunfire at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington, according to a department statement.

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Officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the other four were expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local media reported that Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said two children, aged 4 and 14, were among those wounded.

Police did not immediately release information about a possible suspect or motive. Weathers said authorities did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

The police chief urged residents with information about the shooting to come forward, particularly anyone who may know someone who could be planning to use a weapon.

Chicago drive-by shooting wounds four In a separate incident Saturday evening, four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to police and local media.

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The shooting occurred around 7:17 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street. Chicago police said multiple people inside a vehicle opened fire on victims at the location.

The victims included a 43-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and another man whose age was not immediately known.

The 43-year-old victim was shot in the leg, while the unidentified-age victim was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The other two victims were also shot but declined medical treatment, police said.

Authorities in both cities were investigating the shootings, with no immediate information released about arrests or possible motives.

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