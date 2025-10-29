US shutdown crisis deepens: 13th Senate vote fails, 25 states sue Trump administration over looming SNAP benefit cuts

The US government shutdown entered day 28 as the Senate again failed to pass a Republican-backed funding bill to reopen federal operations. With SNAP benefits at risk, Democratic-led states have sued the Trump administration for refusing to tap emergency funds to keep food assistance flowing.

Written By Ravi Hari
29 Oct 2025
U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks as Senate Republican leaders hold a press conference following their weekly policy lunch amid the continuing U.S. government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks as Senate Republican leaders hold a press conference following their weekly policy lunch amid the continuing U.S. government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

The Senate on Tuesday (October 28) took its 13th vote on a Republican-backed clean funding bill intended to reopen the US government until November 21. The measure once again failed to clear the 60-vote threshold, falling 54-45, with no lawmakers switching their positions from previous attempts.

Vice President JD Vance is expected to join Senate Republicans for a closed-door lunch as frustration mounts over the prolonged shutdown.

Shutdown fallout grows nationwide

The shutdown, now in its 28th day, continues to deepen its impact across federal services. The largest union representing government employees is pressing Senate Democrats to reach a deal to restore pay and operations.

One of the most urgent concerns is the looming disruption to SNAP food assistance, which supports 42 million low-income Americans. Benefits could stop as early as Saturday, unless emergency funds are released.

States sue over food aid freeze

A coalition of Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing federal officials of unlawfully refusing to use existing emergency reserves to keep food benefits flowing.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson warned that millions of children could go hungry if action is not taken.

“Nearly 600,000 children in our state could be without food in a few days because USDA is playing an illegal game of shutdown politics,” Jackson said.

“They have emergency money to help feed children during this shutdown, and they’re refusing to spend it.”

The states argue that the government has a $5 billion contingency fund available that should be used to cover the estimated $8 billion needed for November’s payments.

With federal workers and military personnel missing paychecks, bipartisan pressure is building on lawmakers to break the deadlock that has paralyzed government operations since October 1.

