US shutdown showdown: Thune claims he offered Democrats vote on Obamacare subsidies, Schumer says no proposal made

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he offered Democrats a chance to address their top priority — extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies — but the move was not enough to end the government shutdown.

“I've told them. I said, and I've said, 'We are willing to have the conversation.' I've said, 'If you need a vote, we can guarantee you get a vote by a date certain.' At some point Democrats have to take yes for an answer,” Thune told MSNBC in an interview aired on Thursday.

Schumer rejects GOP claims Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed back against Thune’s claims, saying Republicans have not formally proposed a vote.

“Look, we're not negotiating in public. Plain and simple. Leader Thune has not come to me with any proposal at this point,” Schumer said Thursday afternoon.

Democrats have demanded health care fixes to prevent a spike in premiums for low- and middle-income Americans before supporting any government funding.

Shutdown continues, 10th GOP funding bill fails The Senate on Thursday (October 16) failed for the 10th time to advance the GOP’s government funding bill. Lawmakers are expected to leave Washington later in the day, making it likely that the shutdown will last at least until Monday.

Thune attempted a procedural vote on a bill to fund the Department of Defense for the full year and ensure troop paychecks, but Democrats blocked debate.

Thune: Government must reopen before ACA talks Thune stressed that reopening the government is the first step to discussing health care reforms. He reiterated that while a conversation and vote can be guaranteed, an outcome cannot.

“There is a path forward, I believe, but it has to include reforms, and can I guarantee an outcome? No. And that's what people want to see — guarantee us that this is going to pass. I can't guarantee it's going to pass. I can guarantee that there will be a process and you will get a vote,” Thune said.

Republicans maintain position Speaker Mike Johnson echoed Thune’s remarks, saying no health care outcomes can be promised.

“It’s not possible for Leader Thune to guarantee to Chuck Schumer some outcome on that, because we haven't finished those deliberations. I mean, that's just as simple as it is,” Johnson said Thursday morning.

Thune added that both parties have a shared interest in keeping health care costs down, but negotiations must begin after reopening the government.

Democrats demand immediate action Democrats remain firm, pushing for a deal that addresses health care while reopening the government. Schumer criticized the lack of immediate engagement from GOP leaders.

“The American people are facing one of the most devastating crises they have faced in terms of cost, and we still have not heard crickets of any negotiation with Johnson or with Thune,” Schumer said.

Uncertain end to shutdown Thune declined to predict when the shutdown would end, including whether it would conclude before Thanksgiving.

“I hope it doesn't last through Thanksgiving, because that's going to be a lot of harm to the American people,” he said.

