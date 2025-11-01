US shutdown strains the skies: Expect more flight delays, disruptions as busiest airports face staff shortage

Flight delays and cancellations are likely across nation in the coming days as nearly half of America's busiest airports face staff shortage due to the government shutdown which entered Day 32 today on November 1. As many as 750,000 federal workers have been temporarily suspended from their jobs on account of the government shutdown, while hundreds of thousands have been working without any pay; many have even taken up second jobs to survive the shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday, October 31, that nearly 50 per cent of the 30 busiest US airports faced shortages of air traffic controllers. This has resulted in flight delays nationwide.

In New York, 80 per cent of air traffic controllers were out, the agency said. At least 35 FAA facilities, including several at the largest US airports, reported staffing problems.

Airports affected included facilities in New York, Austin, Newark, Phoenix, Washington, Nashville, Dallas and Denver. At some airports, delays averaged one hour or more. Also Read | Travelling to US? Pack ‘patience’ as flight delays are ‘new normal’ in US govt shutdown

The shutdown has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transport Security Administration (TSA) officers working without pay. The FAA said, “After 31 days without pay, air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue.”

“The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they've earned and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays,” it added.

Flight delays and cancellations According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, over 5,600 flights were delayed on Halloween and 500 were canceled.

At New York's LaGuardia Airport, 50 per cent of flights were delayed and 12 per cent canceled, with delays averaging 140 minutes, while Washington, DC's Reagan National Airport had a quarter of flights delayed.

More disruptions are likely ahead as standoff continues between the Republicans and Democrats. The government shutdown began on October 1 and continued as a federal funding bill has stalled in Congress.

“Coming into this weekend and then the week after, I think you are going to see even more disruptions in the airspace,” the US Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy said.

Staff shortage also hit Orlando, Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington, DC airports where 7,300 flights were delayed and 1,250 canceled.