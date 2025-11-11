US shutdown to end soon? Senate passes bill, but what next — will flyers get relief or more flights to get cancelled?

The US government shutdown, which has left thousands of federal workers unpaid, disrupted food benefits for millions of Americans and put travellers in a fix, may soon end as the Senate passed legislation on Monday to reopen the government.

The 41-day shutdown could last for a few more days as the final Senate vote, 60-40, broke a stalemate.

The Democrats had demanded that Republicans negotiate health care tax credits that expire January 1. However, with the GOP leaders not agreeing to the demand, a few Democrats, including three former governors, eventually switched votes to break funding stalemate.

Trump has called the deal to reopen the government ‘very good’.

When will the House vote? House Majority Whip Tom Emmer told lawmakers that the House could start voting on the Senate-passed bill to end the government shutdown as early as 4 pm on Wednesday.

“It appears our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

He also urged lawmakers to start returning to Washington given the shutdown, as official notice said that the earliest the House will vote is Wednesday afternoon.

What does the legislation say? According to an AP report, the legislation includes a reversal of the mass firings of federal workers by the Trump administration since the shutdown began. It also protects federal workers against further layoffs through January and guarantees they are paid once the shutdown is over.

The deal would extend funding through January 30, leaving the federal government for now on a path to keep adding about $1.8 trillion a year to its $38 trillion in debt.

The deal also includes provisions for a bipartisan budget process and prevents the White House from using continuing resolutions to fund the government, reported CNBC.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said that she had reached a point where she thinks a number of them believed that the shutdown had been very effective in raising concerns about health care.

“For over a month, I’ve made clear that my priorities are to both reopen government and extend the ACA enhanced premium tax credits. This is our best path toward accomplishing both of these goals,” Jeanne Shaheen said in a post on X.

8 senators who broke with Democrats Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire)

Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire)

Dick Durbin (Illinois)

Tim Kaine (Virginia)

Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada)

Jacky Rosen (Nevada)

Angus King (Maine)

John Fetterman (Pennsylvania)

Flights cancellations Due to the absence of air traffic controllers, the American aviation system has suffered serious disruptions over the last few days. The FAA restrictions have led to cancellation of several flights. Due to the shutdown, the air traffic controllers are set to miss their second paycheck.

According to reports, over 2,000 flights have been cancelled in the last five days. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that if the shutdown continues, air traffic could ‘slow to a trickle’ over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Bloomberg report, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport saw the highest number of cancellations.

"All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially 'docked,'" Trump wrote on social media.

"REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY," Trump added.

Will the flight disruption end immediately? The flight disruption is likely to continue for a few more days even if the government shutdown ends. The airlines have said that they will need time to start full-fledged operations.

