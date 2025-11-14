Bihar election results 2025: US singer Mary Millben hails PM Modi, calls women voters ‘the stars of this election’

American singer and cultural ambassador Mary Millben congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the BJP-led NDA alliance on their “big victory” in the Bihar elections, praising the outcome as a mandate for development and women’s empowerment.

In a post on X, Millben celebrated the coalition’s performance and also expressed joy over singer Maithili Thakur’s win, referring to her as “little sister.”

“Women voters in Bihar are the stars of this election!” Millben wrote, crediting female voters for shaping the result.

Highlighting what she believes drove the mandate, Millben said PM Modi remains “the only proven leader who can deliver more jobs, institute economic equality, uplift migrant communities, and empower women.”

She added that she "backs winners" and asserted that "the arithmetic will always favor PM Modi."

Millben ended her message with a blessing for the leaders and supporters, saying, “God bless you all. #BiharElections.”

Mary Millben hits out at Rahul Gandhi Millben took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged toward a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The US singer posted a strongly worded message on X, targeting Congress supporters who had earlier trolled her for backing the BJP.

Millben’s message to Congress “Dear Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and all the ‘Gandhi Goons’ trolling me on X several weeks ago and now following my friend PM Narendra Modi and the BJP sweeping the Bihar election today,” she wrote, as trends showed the NDA crossing the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Assembly.

Nitish Kumar’s leadership tested—and reaffirmed For Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has governed Bihar for nearly two decades, this election was widely viewed as a test of public trust and political resilience. Though once celebrated as “Sushashan Babu” for restoring order and governance, he has in recent years faced accusations of inconsistency and voter fatigue.

NDA scores decisive victory in Bihar, BJP emerges as single largest party The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has clinched a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the next government.

According to the latest numbers, the NDA has secured 167 seats, cementing its position for a decisive return to power. In contrast, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has managed to win only 25 seats, marking a significant setback for the alliance.

Within the ruling coalition, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party, winning 78 seats. The Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] follows closely with 66 seats, reaffirming its strong grassroots presence under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Strong showing by allies The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP(RV)] has also put up a noteworthy performance, securing 16 out of the 29 seats it contested—an outcome that reinforces its relevance within the NDA bloc.