A New York City skincare specialist was caught knowingly injecting counterfeit Botox injections to customer at his medical spa. The illegal practice has led to serious health-injuries in customers, many of them are facing double vision, reported Associated Press.

Joey Grant Luther, 54, continued to use a counterfiet chemical as Botox for his customers despite knowing its serious ill-effects. To increase his profit at the cost of his customers' health, he even demanded the supply of phony Botox for free.

"He knew about these issues and then said, 'I want more of this toxic substance to give people and I want it for free,'" The New York Post quoted federal prosecutor prosecutor Brandon Thompson during a hearing against Luther.

What happened after injecting fake Botox injections? Several customers who received treatment at Luther's clinic expereinced several side-effects including heart palpitations, difficulty in swallowing, double vision and other life threatening diseases.

One of Luther's patients was diagnosed with botulism in March last year after Botox treatment, which started from mild side-effects like lightheadedness, difficulty in swallowing. Her situation worsened when she started facing heart palpitations, slurred speech, now she can't even lift her arms, reported AP citing court papers.

The federal authorities also said that some of his clients also faced life-threatnening injuries after receiving the fake botox injections.

According to AP, Joye Grant Luther continued his illegal practice between 2021 and 2023 at the spa business in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

He convinced his patients that the illegal botox, which was originally imported from Asian countries like China, was manufactured by the brand name Allergan.

The complaint said Luther also lied to clients, telling them that any side effects they felt were temporary and assuring them that he wasn't using counterfeit Botox even though he knew that he was.