US Social Security Payments: Here's who gets paid on 15 April — check full schedule

The second instalment of Social Security Payments in the US for the month of April is scheduled to be distributed this week and will follow a normal schedule, USA Today reported.
Social security benefits, which are paid to recipients who are mostly older or retired, are typically disbursed on Wednesdays. Over 75 million US citizens rely on these social security payments every month. The benefits from the Social Security Administration serve as a financial backbone for recipients, who include disabled workers, retirees, low-income seniors, and survivors.
On the other hand, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a programme that benefits those with limited or no income or resources, those aged 65 or older, and who are blind or have a qualifying disability. According to the Social Security Administration's website, children with a qualifying disability are also eligible to receive SSI payments.
According to SSA's payment calendar, beneficiaries who were born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their April 2026 Social Security benefit on 15 April (Wednesday).
Those born between the first and 10th of any month usually receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month; in this case, it was 8 April. Those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday of the month, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.
People who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 typically receive their payments on the third day of each month, unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) usually get their SSI payment on the first of the month and their Social Security payment on the third.
January: Social Security payments were issued on 2 January for those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 (since January 3 falls on a weekend), while other beneficiaries were paid on 14 January, 21 January, and 28 January, depending on their birth dates.
February: For February, the social security payments to those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 were disbursed on 3 February, while others received their payments on 11 February, 18 February, and 25 February according to their birth date groups.
March: On 3 March 2026, Social Security payments were sent out, followed by additional payments on 11 March, 18 March, and 25 March under the regular Wednesday schedule.
April: On 3 April 2026, payments were issued to early beneficiaries, while other recipients received theirs on 8 April, 15 April, and 22 April.
May: On 1 May 2026, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments and Social Security payments will be issued to those who started receiving benefits before 1997 May. The remainder of the payments based on birth dates will be sent out on 13 May, 20 May, and 27 May.
June: On 3 June 2026, payments will be made to early beneficiaries, with additional payments scheduled for 10 June, 17 June, and 24 June, based on the birthdates.
July: On 2 July 2026, Social Security payments will be issued early due to the 3 July adjustment, with other payments scheduled for 8 July, 15 July, and 22 July.
August: On 3 August 2026, payments will be made to early beneficiaries, followed by 12 August, 19 August, and 26 August for other beneficiary groups.
September: In September, Social Security payments will be issued to early beneficiaries on 3 September, with additional payments scheduled for 9 September, 16 September, and 23 September.
October: On 2 October, payments will be made early as October 3 falls on a weekend, followed by 14 October, 21 October, and 28 October.
November: On 3 November, payments will be issued, with additional disbursements on 10 November, 18 November, and 25 November.
December: On 3 December 2026, Social Security payments will be sent out, followed by 9 December, 16 December, and 23 December for the remaining beneficiaries.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.