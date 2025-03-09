US Space Force’s mysterious X-37B spaceplane returns to earth after 434 days in orbit– What did it discover?

A classified US Space Force ship has returned to Earth after spending 434 days in orbit conducting undisclosed experiments. The Boeing-built X-37B, an autonomous spaceplane, was launched in 2023 by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It successfully landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday morning.

Successful test and maneuverability demonstration The US Space Force (USSF) described the mission as a breakthrough in space operations, demonstrating the ship’s ability to rapidly launch and recover across multiple locations.

“Mission 7 broke new ground by showcasing the X-37B’s ability to flexibly accomplish its test and experimentation objectives across orbital regimes,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman stated. “The successful execution of the aerobraking maneuver underscores the U.S. Space Force’s commitment to pushing the bounds of novel space operations in a safe and responsible manner.”

Milestone in space technology Other Space Force officials hailed the mission as a "significant milestone" in developing a reusable and sustainable space fleet. During its extended journey, the X-37B successfully demonstrated orbital maneuvering techniques, including using atmospheric drag to change orbits, a fuel-efficient method that extended the duration of the mission.

With its advanced space domain awareness technology, the X-37B played a crucial role in expanding knowledge of long-duration space operations.

Uncrewed, autonomous spaceplane Designed for advanced experimentation, the X-37B is an uncrewed, highly maneuverable spaceplane that has now completed seven successful missions. Logging over 1.3 billion miles in space, it continues to push the boundaries of space technology.

“The X-37B’s modular design allows for a wide range of experiments and missions, making it a versatile and valuable asset in space exploration,” a Space Force official noted.