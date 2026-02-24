US starts 10% tariff collection as Trump administration works to hike import duty rates

The United States have started collecting the newly imposed 10% tariffs on all items imported to the country on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, as the US President Donald Trump's administration is working to increase the duties to 15%, reported the news agency Reuters, citing a White House official.

US President Donald Trump, in his executive order, signed the decision to impose a 10% import duty rate on all imports to the United States after the US Supreme Court declared that the tariffs which he imposed last year were illegally imposed under an emergency law.

After imposing the tariff, Trump said that he would increase the tariff rates to 15%; however, on Monday, night the US Customs and Border Protection agency notified the shippers that the import duty rate will be 10%, according to the agency report.

The White House official also told the news agency that Donald Trump has had “no change of heart” to impose the 15% tariffs, but he did not disclose any timeline for an increase in the import duty rates.

As of Monday, Trump has not signed any formal presidential order increasing the rate to 15%, and CBP can only act on published presidential executive orders and proclamations.

According to the agency report, CBP's notice referred to Trump's Friday order, saying that aside from products covered by exemptions, imports would “be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of 10%.”

How did Trump impose tariff after court order? Mint reported earlier that the US Supreme Court invalidated the import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on foreign nations, terming them as illegally imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

After the court order, Trump imposed the 10% tariffs on all US imports under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act on foreign nations, which allows the President to charge the rates for a period of 150 days to address balance-of-payment deficits in the economy.

However, Donald Trump, via his social media post on Monday, said that as the US President, he allegedly does not need to go back to Congress to get approval of the import tariffs after the 150-day period.

“As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs. It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted Supreme Court decision!” he said in his Truth Social post.

As the Trump administration is working on imposing the 15% tariff rates, experts see this move as adding to confusion surrounding U.S. trade policy, with no explanation offered in the notice for why the lower rate had been used.

“Remember that Trump is delivering the State of the Union address tonight, so it's possible we might get a better sense of the next steps on tariffs,” Deutsche Bank said in a note. “Net-net we still think the effective tariff rate will fall this year and that the world post-SCOTUS will see lower tariffs than the pre-SCOTUS world,” its analysts said, using the acronym for the Supreme Court of the United States, according to the agency report.