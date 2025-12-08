Subscribe

US State Department official visits India as trade talks pick up

A senior US State Department official will visit India this week as a team of American trade negotiators heads to the country to continue talks on a trade agreement.

Bloomberg
Updated8 Dec 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump attends the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. A senior US State Department official will visit India this week as a team of American trade negotiators heads to the country to continue talks on a trade agreement.
US President Donald Trump attends the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. A senior US State Department official will visit India this week as a team of American trade negotiators heads to the country to continue talks on a trade agreement.(Photo by Allison Robbert / Getty Images via AFP)

(Bloomberg) — A senior US State Department official will visit India this week as a team of American trade negotiators heads to the country to continue talks on a trade agreement.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will visit from Sunday till Thursday to advance the “strategic partnership” between the two nations, the US Embassy in India said in a statement Sunday.

Also Read | What does Apple's management exodus hint at for tech giant's future?

She will be in New Delhi and Bengaluru and will meet with senior Indian officials including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Hooker will also seek to deepen economic and commercial ties and boost US exports, according to the statement, and foster collaboration in AI and space exploration.

Advertisement

Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer and his team will also be in India this week, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Also Read | Indigo crisis: Air India, Air India Express caps economy fares

The two visits come after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day trip in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government has been eager to finalize a deal with President Donald Trump’s administration, which will likely lower the 50% tariffs levied by the US, partly as a retaliation for India’s purchases of Russian oil.

— With assistance from Shruti Srivastava.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Key Takeaways
  • Senior US State Department official will visit India with a team of trade negotiators.
  • US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will visit from Sunday till Thursday.
  • Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer and his team will also be in India this week.
 
 

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS State Department official visits India as trade talks pick up
Read Next Story