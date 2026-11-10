US State Department serves summons to Government of India in civil lawsuit by Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

The US State Department on Monday served summonses to the Government of India through diplomatic channels in a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The State Department also clarified that it was legally obliged to do so and is not taking a position on the case.

Earlier, A court in New York allowed Pannun, who has been declared a terrorist in India, to serve his civil lawsuit on National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel through courts in Delhi.

Murder for hire probe in US The civil lawsuit is linked to the murder for hire investigation in the US by the Department of Justice, in which an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was arrested in the Czech Republic in 2023

According to the DoJ, in February 2026, Gupta pleaded guilty in a Manhattan federal court to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a failed assassination plot targeting a US citizen and Sikh activist on American soil.

Also Read | Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in New York over alleged plot against Pannun

Gupta, an alleged drug smuggler, was recruited in May 2023 by Vikash Yadav, an officer with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), to carry out the murder.

Gupta faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

Pannun claims new credible threat to life In August, Pannun, the general counsel for Sikhs For Justice, which is banned in India as an unlawful association, claimed that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had warned him that he faces a new credible threat to his life.

Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen said he was warned by FBI agents who visited him August 12 that he should not travel until the threat is resolved, and, if he does, the agency should be notified in advance of his plans.

He said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned him by telephone on Tuesday, though neither law enforcement agency gave any details about the plot that was uncovered. Messages seeking comment from both law enforcement agencies were not immediately returned.

Also Read | NIA files case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun