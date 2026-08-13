US States proclaim 15 August as ‘India Day’ — Delaware joins footsteps of New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts

Ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations, US States are issuing special proclamations to commemorate 15 August as ‘India Day.’ Amid growing contributions of Indian diaspora to the American fabric, Delaware was the latest to join the list of States across the US commemorating India's heritage and diversity.

Following footsteps of New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, Delaware issued a proclamation which was signed by Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer. As per the proclamation, the US state is "strengthened" by the many cultures and traditions represented throughout its communities, including the growing Indian American community whose presence has helped shape the character of the State.

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"Delawareans of Indian heritage have enriched our State through their work, leadership, and service in communities across Delaware, contributing to our shared prosperity and creating opportunities for future generations," the proclamation said.

It added, "India's history is rooted in a remarkable diversity of languages, traditions, faiths, and customs, and generations of Indian Americans have carried these traditions forward while building lives and communities in the United States."

Matthew Meyer urged the public to “honour the enduring ties between our communities and the people of India” on the occasion of Independence Day, which was referred to as India Day, and recognise the contributions of Delaware's Indian American community.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issues proclamation recognising 15 August as 'India Independence Day This proclamation comes a day after New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a proclamation observing 15 August as 'India Independence Day' across the state.

Every year on 15 august, flag-hoisting ceremonies are held at the Indian Embassy in Washington, at consulates and the Indian mission to the UN. To mark India's Independence Day, events are hoisted across US states and cities featuring parades, cultural performances and special programs. On the celebrated day, members of the Indian-American and diaspora communities come out in large numbers and participate in these special events to honour the Independence Day of their homeland.