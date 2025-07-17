US stock markets bounce back as Trump backtracks on Jerome Powell firing threat: What led to the turn of events?

Stocks swung wildly Wednesday after US President Trump first told Republican lawmakers he would fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, then publicly reversed course hours later.

At a Tuesday Oval Office meeting, Trump showed lawmakers a draft firing letter and polled them about ousting Powell, receiving enthusiastic support.

The news triggered a 0.8% dollar plunge and stock dip at Wednesday’s open . But markets rebounded when Trump told reporters: "We’re not planning on doing anything... I think it’s highly unlikely" unless Powell committed fraud.

The S&P 500 erased losses to close up 0.3%, while the dollar recovered half its drop.

Fed independence fears trigger alarm bells Experts warned that firing Powell would devastate markets and undermine America’s financial credibility. Deutsche Bank predicted an immediate 3-4% dollar crash and bond market chaos, noting the Fed’s independence is “the pinnacle of the global dollar system”.

Republican Senator John Kennedy cautioned: "You’d see the stock and bond markets crash" . The Supreme Court has ruled presidents lack authority to fire Fed officials without "cause" like misconduct, not policy disputes.

Powell insists he’ll serve until 2026, calling Trump’s threats legally invalid.

Renovation scandal becomes firing pretext The White House is scrutinizing a $2.5 billion Fed building renovation to justify removing Powell. Trump claimed cost overruns could be “fraud”, a potential "cause" for dismissal.

Fed officials blame inflation and unforeseen issues like asbestos for budget hikes . Meanwhile, Trump allies launched a coordinated attack: Budget Director Russell Vought accused Powell of "breaking the law," while trade advisor Peter Navarro called him “among the worst Fed chairs”.

These efforts aim to pressure Powell into cutting rates, which Trump demands to boost the US economy.

Powell refuses to slash interest rates despite Trump’s push for dramatic 3-point cuts, arguing tariffs could worsen inflation.