US strike on Venezuelan drug boat kills 11, Vance says ‘best use of military’

The US strike that destroyed an alleged Venezuelan drug-running vessel in the Caribbean, killing 11 people, signalled a sharp escalation in President Donald Trump's hardline approach to Latin America, which Vice President JD Vance called “the best use of US military”.

Vance took to the social media platform X to defend a recent U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan drug boat that resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals. In a post on X, Vance wrote, “Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military.”

However, the incident has sparked controversy, with critics accusing the Trump-led administration of war crimes.

Liberal commentator Brian Krassenstein criticised Vance's stance, alleging that the strike amounted to a war crime. “Killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime,” Krassenstein wrote.

Vance, however, dismissed the criticism, replying, “Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military.” In a blunt retort to Krassenstein's accusation, Vance added, “I don’t give a shit what you call it.”

The U.S. president is weighing options for further strikes, including potentially attacking suspected drug cartel targets inside Venezuela, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple sources briefed on the administration's plans. Such a strike would mark a major escalation.

The Trump administration has ordered the deployment of 10 F-35 fighter jets to an airbase in Puerto Rico to support operations targeting drug cartels in the region, according to sources cited by Reuters on Friday.

This latest move adds to an already significant US military presence in the southern Caribbean, aligning with President Trump's campaign pledge to crack down on drug trafficking networks operating near US borders.

News of the F-35 deployment emerged just hours after the Pentagon condemned a “highly provocative” manoeuvre by Venezuelan fighter jets near a U.S. Navy warship on Thursday.

In response, Trump issued a stern warning to Venezuela, stating that American forces have the authority to shoot down any aircraft that poses a threat. “If they do put us in a dangerous position, they’ll be shot down,” he declared.

The Trump administration has repeatedly accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government of being deeply involved in drug trafficking, claims that Caracas firmly denies.

Trump has specifically alleged that Maduro oversees Tren de Aragua, a violent criminal organisation that the US officially designated a foreign terrorist group in February. The Maduro government, however, insists the group was dismantled during a 2023 prison raid and maintains there is no ongoing connection between the state and the gang, AP reported.

