US launches strikes in response to attacks on commercial vessels in Hormuz, revokes Iran’s oil sanctions waiver

The US military has launched what it described as a ‘series of powerful strikes’ against Iran on Wednesday and revoked a license allowing the country to sell oil. The US response came after Iran hit three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

“U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” the US Central Command said in a post on X.

Advertisement

US strikes Iran A US official told Reuters that strikes targeted Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and drone launch sites.

According to Iranian media reports, explosions were heard in the southern port city of Sirik, on Qeshm Island, and in Bandar Abbas. The strikes hit a commercial pier in Sirik and fishing piers in both Sirik and Bandar Abbas.

US revokes Iran's oil sanctions waiver In addition to the strikes, the US Treasury Department on Wednesday also revoked a general licence that authorised the sale of Iranian oil, saying Tehran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz were "wholly unacceptable" and would have consequences.

Also Read | What US sanctions waiver on Iran oil means for India and global energy market

Under the interim US-Iran agreement, the Treasury Department issued a general license on 22 June to allow the sale of crude oil, petrochemical and petroleum products of Iranian origin through 21 August. Following the revocation, Iran was given until 17 July to wind down any transactions.

Advertisement

Iran targets vessels in Strait of Hormuz On Tuesday, Iran attacked three vessels, including the Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker Al-Rekayyat, while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz. A Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, was also damaged off Oman.

Iranian state television said the Qatrai tanker came under attack after ignoring warnings, but Tehran did not directly claim the assault, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran has insisted on controlling the Strait of Hormuz as part of the interim deal with the US, while the two countries continue to work towards a final deal.

Also Read | India secures fertilizer supply as 15 Vessels cross Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that under the terms of the interim ceasefire memorandum, negotiations on the final deal would "not commence if threats continue".

Advertisement

Funeral of Ali Khamenei The strikes in the Strait of Hormuz and the US response come even as Iran is in the midst of the funeral of its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Reuters, after the funeral prayers in Tehran, the caskets of Ali Khamenei and family were driven through the streets of the seminary city of Qom on Tuesday, where many hundreds of thousands of people carried flags and banners comparing Khamenei to revered Shi'ite martyrs.

Also Read | Ali Khamenei funeral: Mojtaba Khamenei missing but 3 brothers pay final respects

In chants, they vowed to avenge Khamenei. Some bore placards and banners reading "KILL TRUMP".

Later in the day, Iranian state media showed what it said was footage of an airplane carrying Khamenei's coffin at the airport of the Shi'ite holy shrine city of Najaf in neighbouring Iraq, reported Reuters.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways The US military's response signals a shift in engagement strategy with Iran amidst ongoing threats to maritime security.

Revoking the oil sanctions waiver indicates a significant escalation in economic pressure on Iran.

The international implications of the US actions may affect diplomatic negotiations related to the Iran nuclear deal.