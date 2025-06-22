US strikes Iran: Trump warns of attacking ‘other targets’ with precision — ‘If peace does not come quickly…’

US President Donald Trump warnedthat the US would strike more targets “with precision” if Iran does not make peace. His statement came after the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow — in escalation to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a late night address to the nation on Saturday (local US time) following the US' attack on Iran, Trump said there are many targets left.

He warned, “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.”

Calling Saturday's attack on Iran the “most difficult” and “most lethal” one in the last week, the US President said, “…if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

Flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump said most of these targets in Iran "can be taken out in a matter of minutes."

‘Future attacks will be far greater' Trump said in a Saturday night address to the nation, “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

He continued, “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.”

Trump said he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran, saying the collaboration was “perhaps” like “no team has worked before.”

But Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the US could have pulled off the attack. “There's no military in the world that could have done what we [US] did tonight, not even close,” Trump said.

Trump portrayed the strike as a response to a long-festering problem, even if the objective was to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“For 40 years, Iran has been saying death to America, death to Israel,” Trump said. “They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs," he added.