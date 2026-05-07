US strikes Iranian-flagged tanker in Gulf of Oman, CENTCOM says vessel violated blockade order

The US military said on Wednesday (May 6) that American forces fired on an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly attempted to violate Washington’s blockade on Iranian ports.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired several rounds from its 20mm cannon at the tanker M/T Hasna, disabling its rudder and preventing it from continuing toward Iran.

CENTCOM said the tanker had ignored repeated warnings issued by US forces operating in international waters.

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“U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman enforced blockade measures by disabling an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on social media.

The military added that the tanker “failed to comply with repeated warnings” before US forces took action.

CENTCOM says blockade remains in force The US military said the blockade on vessels attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains active despite the ongoing ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

“The U.S. blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect,” CENTCOM said.

The statement added that American forces would continue operating “deliberately and professionally to ensure compliance.”

The incident marks another escalation in tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the nearly two-month conflict between the United States and Iran.

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Trump warns Iran of renewed bombing The tanker incident came as President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Tehran to accept a proposed agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease restrictions linked to the conflict.

Posting on Truth Social earlier on Wednesday, Trump warned Iran that military operations could resume if negotiations fail.

“If they don't agree, the bombing starts,” Trump wrote.

Trump also suggested the conflict could soon end if Iran accepted the proposed terms, though he did not publicly provide details of the reported agreement.

The President said reopening the Strait of Hormuz would allow disrupted global oil and natural gas shipments to resume.

Ceasefire tensions remain fragile The strike on the tanker occurred despite an official ceasefire currently in place between the US and Iran.

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Recent reports have suggested both countries are moving closer toward a preliminary framework agreement that could eventually lead to broader nuclear negotiations and a reduction in military activity.

However, Wednesday’s incident underscored how fragile the ceasefire remains as military enforcement actions continue in the Gulf region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes, and disruptions linked to the conflict have contributed to volatility in global oil markets.

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs In a separate escalation, Israel carried out strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday for the first time since the April 17 ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the strike targeted a commander from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

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The attack reportedly came without prior warning.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the strike.

Although a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was announced last month, fighting has continued in parts of southern Lebanon.