US strikes severely damaged just one Iranian nuclear site, new assessment finds: Report

One of the three Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities targeted by US airstrikes last month — the Fordo site — was "mostly destroyed," significantly delaying Iran’s enrichment capabilities at that facility by up to two years, according to a recent US intelligence assessment, NBC News reported.

The report, based on interviews with five current and former US officials familiar with the matter, also noted that two other sites — Natanz and Isfahan — suffered less damage and could be operational again within several months if Iran chooses to resume activity.

“Iran’s key enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” President Donald Trump said in a post-strike comments, calling the operation a military success.

Other sites may be back online soon While Fordo was heavily hit, the same assessment reveals that the Natanz and Isfahan facilities were only partially degraded. US officials said these two sites could resume uranium enrichment operations within months.

Broader attack plan rejected by Trump The news outlet citing one current and two former US officials also stated it has learned that US Central Command had crafted a far more extensive strike plan against Iran, which included targeting three additional sites over a multi-week campaign, rather than the single-night operation that was ultimately carried out.

“We were willing to go all the way in our options, but the president did not want to,” one source familiar with internal planning told NBC News.

The news outlet citing one of the current officials and one of the former officials said, Trump opted for a more limited strike due to concerns over potential casualties and a desire to avoid deeper US entanglement in foreign conflicts.

