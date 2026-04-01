Trump Hearing Highlights: Arguments conclude, final verdict expected in June

Supreme Court Hearing on Birthright Citizenship Highlights: US Supreme Court, on Wednesday, heard the arguments on President Donald Trump’s bid to scale back birthright citizenship — a constitutional guarantee for those born in the US to a citizen or permanent resident.
Trump attended the hearing – marking a departure from earlier instances such as tariff arguments – which he had se he would attend, but did not show up.
– The SCOTUS heard arguments on whether automatic citizenship can be denied to babies born in the country to parents who are in the US illegally or on temporary visas.
— The hearing stems from Trump's signing of an executive order on the first day of his second term, which challenged the longstanding interpretation of a 14th century constitutional provision guaranteeing birthright citizenship to nearly everyone. The POTUS is of the view that the guarantee was not intended for the children of undocumented immigrants and temporary residents.
– After a legal challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the matter reached the Supreme Court, which will decide on the legality of the move.
– A final decision is expected from the court in June, reported BBC
Stay tuned to Livemint for all the latest updates on the birthright citizenship hearing
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Arguments about the case wrapped up after about two hours, and the justices are expected to deliver their decision by the end of the term in June, mentioned a report by NBC News.
Trump has reportedly left the Supreme Court. Arguments about the case are still underway
Presidents sometimes attend ceremonial sessions at the Supreme Court — like the formal investiture of a new justice — but in modern times, none has stayed to watch oral arguments.
Earlier, Trump suggested on several occasions he would attend the tariffs arguments but he never did show up. He announced his intention to attend the birthright citizenship arguments on Tuesday.
— The SCOTUS is currently hearing arguments on whether automatic citizenship can be denied to babies born in the country to parents who are in the US illegally or on temporary visas.
— The hearing stems from Trump's signing of an executive order on the first day of his second term, aimed at ending a right enshrined in the US Constitution.
– After a legal challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the matter has now reached the Supreme Court, which will decide on the legality of the move.
– A final decision is expected from the court in June, reported BBC
A final decision about the arguments that are being heard today, is expected from the court in June, reported BBC
Donald Trump has arrived at the US Supreme Court to attend the hearing
The executive order which Trump signed on his first day in office during the second term challenges the longstanding interpretation of a 14th century constitutional provision guaranteeing birthright citizenship to nearly everyone. The POTUS is of the view that the guarantee was not intended for the children of undocumented immigrants and temporary residents.
Trump has reportedly left the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi. They are heading to the Supreme Court to attend oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case, reported NBC News.
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