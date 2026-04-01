Trump Hearing Highlights: Arguments conclude, final verdict expected in June

Supreme Court Hearing on Birthright Citizenship Highlights: US Supreme Court, on Wednesday, heard the arguments on President Donald Trump’s bid to scale back birthright citizenship — a constitutional guarantee for those born in the US to a citizen or permanent resident.

Trump attended the hearing – marking a departure from earlier instances such as tariff arguments – which he had se he would attend, but did not show up.

US Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship - Key points at a glance

– The SCOTUS heard arguments on whether automatic citizenship can be denied to babies born in the country to parents who are in the US illegally or on temporary visas.

— The hearing stems from Trump's signing of an executive order on the first day of his second term, which challenged the longstanding interpretation of a 14th century constitutional provision guaranteeing birthright citizenship to nearly everyone. The POTUS is of the view that the guarantee was not intended for the children of undocumented immigrants and temporary residents.

– After a legal challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the matter reached the Supreme Court, which will decide on the legality of the move.

– A final decision is expected from the court in June, reported BBC

Stay tuned to Livemint for all the latest updates on the birthright citizenship hearing