US Supreme Court clears way for federal immigration raids in Los Angles, despite racial profiling concerns

The US Supreme Court on Monday (September 8) cleared the way for federal immigration authorities to carry out sweeping operations in Los Angeles, marking the latest judicial victory for President Donald Trump’s administration.

The conservative-majority court lifted a restraining order issued by US District Judge Maame E. Frimpong, which had barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from stopping individuals solely based on race, language, job, or location. The order was originally prompted by reports of “roving patrols” conducting indiscriminate stops in and around Los Angeles.

Justices weigh in Justice Brett Kavanaugh, concurring with the majority, acknowledged that ethnicity alone cannot justify reasonable suspicion. However, he noted it can be considered as a “relevant factor” when combined with other circumstances. He also suggested that stops involving the use of force could still face legal challenges.

Dissent Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, criticised the ruling. “Countless people in the Los Angeles area have been grabbed, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed simply because of their looks, their accents, and the fact they make a living by doing manual labor,” Sotomayor wrote. She argued that the decision will allow many more to experience the same “indignities.”

Background of the case The legal challenge arose after immigrant advocacy groups alleged that ICE systematically targeted Hispanic and brown-skinned individuals during raids in the Los Angeles area. Frimpong’s July order aimed to prevent stops without reasonable suspicion, citing a “mountain of evidence” showing that enforcement tactics violated constitutional protections.

The lawsuit also included US citizens who had been caught up in ICE stops. For example, Brian Gavidia, a Los Angeles resident, was detained at a June 13 operation, asserting, “I was born here in the States. East LA, bro!” He was released about 20 minutes later after showing identification.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department argued that ICE agents target individuals based on suspected illegal presence in the US, not race or ethnicity, and that the restraining order improperly restricted operational factors for stops.

Enforcement resumes Following the Supreme Court decision, ICE operations in Los Angeles and other regions have resumed, including raids at commercial sites such as Home Depot. The Trump administration has also stepped up enforcement in Washington, coinciding with a federal takeover of city law enforcement and deployment of the National Guard.

Plaintiffs contend that the court’s ruling allows further intrusions on the liberty of US citizens and legally present residents, with previous operations resulting in physical injuries and temporary detention.

Ongoing legal battle While the Supreme Court allowed the operations to resume, the underlying lawsuit in California continues. Advocacy groups maintain that constitutional limits on stops without reasonable suspicion must be upheld to prevent discrimination and ensure civil liberties.