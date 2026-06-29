US Supreme Court delivers blow to Trump over mail-in ballots

The US Supreme Court on Monday (June 29) upheld state laws allowing certain mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted, rejecting a Republican-backed challenge to Mississippi's five-day grace period. The 5-4 decision is a setback for President Donald Trump, who has sought to restrict mail-in voting ahead of the November congressional elections.

What did the Supreme Court decide? The Supreme Court ruled that Mississippi can continue counting absentee ballots that are:

-Postmarked on or before Election Day, and

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the recent Supreme Court decision regarding mail-in ballots in Mississippi? ⌵ The Supreme Court upheld Mississippi's law allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within five business days after to be counted, rejecting a Republican challenge. 2 Why is the ruling on mail-in ballots significant for future elections in the US? ⌵ This ruling impacts approximately 30 states where similar laws exist, potentially influencing mail-in voting practices across the country in future elections. 3 How did the Trump administration react to the Supreme Court's decision on mail-in voting? ⌵ The Trump administration supported the Republican challenge to tighten mail-in voting rules but faced setbacks as the court ruled against their arguments. 4 What implications does the Supreme Court ruling have for Trump's election reform efforts? ⌵ The ruling represents a setback for Trump's attempts to impose stricter voting regulations and highlights challenges his administration faces in reshaping election laws. 5 What types of voters are eligible for mail-in voting under Mississippi's law? ⌵ In Mississippi, mail-in voting is permitted for voters aged 65 and older, those with disabilities, and residents living away from home.

-Received within five business days after Election Day.

The majority included Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Amy Coney Barrett—who wrote the opinion—and the court's three liberal justices. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

The justices overturned a 2024 ruling by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which had held that federal election laws require ballots to be both cast and received on Election Day.

Why was the case important? The case had implications far beyond Mississippi.

About 30 states and the District of Columbia have laws allowing at least some mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day to be counted after Election Day.

Why was Mississippi's law challenged? The Republican National Committee, the Mississippi Republican Party and other plaintiffs argued that federal law establishes Election Day as the deadline by which ballots must both be cast and received.

The challenge was supported by the Trump administration, which has sought to tighten mail-in voting rules nationwide.

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Why did Trump oppose mail-in voting? Trump has repeatedly questioned the security of mail-in ballots. In March, Trump signed an executive order aimed at restricting mail-in voting nationwide. However, a federal judge in Boston blocked the order on June 25.

What happens under Mississippi's law? Mississippi permits absentee ballots to be counted if they are mailed by Election Day and arrive within five business days afterward.

Mail-in voting in the state is limited to certain categories of voters, including:

-People aged 65 or older.

-Voters with disabilities.

-Residents living away from home.

The law was passed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled state legislature.

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