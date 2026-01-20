US Supreme Court leaves Trump's global tariffs in limbo – ruling on February 20? Here's what we know

The United States Supreme Court issued three decisions on Tuesday,20 January, but skipped delivering any verdict on the closely watched dispute over the legality of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff regime.

The court is preparing to begin a four-week recess, and under its usual procedures for releasing opinions, the next potential day for a tariff decision is 20 February, reported Bloomberg.

Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) does not announce the next date when it will issue rulings. It also does not announce in advance as to which rulings would be announced on a given date.

The US Supreme Court's ruling would determine whether Trump acted within his statutory authority as president and whether the tariffs can legally stand.

What is the tariff case? The case tests the limits of presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law meant for national emergencies.

The tariffs, which Trump imposed by declaring a national emergency over persistent trade deficits, cover imports from nearly every US trading partner. He also invoked the same law to impose duties on China, Canada, and Mexico, citing fentanyl trafficking and the flow of illegal drugs into the country.

During the arguments heard on November 5, 2025, justices expressed skepticism over whether the statute can be applied to broad trade policy, prompting questions about the legality of the tariffs.

Lower courts had already ruled that the administration overstepped its authority, leading to an appeal before the Supreme Court.

A decision against Trump could also open the way for more than $130 billion in refunds. It could also undercut his threat to impose more tariffs on European countries that are resisting his attempt to take over Greenland. Trump hasn’t said what legal authority he would try to use to impose those duties.

‘We’re screwed…': What Trump said about tariff ruling In case the Supreme Court rules the tariffs illegal and orders refunds, it would be a major blow to the Trump administration.

Earlier, Trump ranted on his Truth Social that repaying the money would be “a complete mess” and “almost impossible for our Country to pay”. He argued that refunds could run into “many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars”.