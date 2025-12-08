LIVE Updates: SC signals support for expanding presidential power over independent agencies

Live Updates: The Supreme Court appeared poised on Monday to increase presidential authority over independent federal agencies, indicating backing for President Donald Trump’s removal of board members. The court’s conservative justices hinted they might overturn a 90-year-old ruling that restricts when presidents can dismiss agency board members, or significantly weaken its impact, according to AP.

Administration lawyers are defending Trump’s move to dismiss Federal Trade Commission (FTC) member Rebecca Slaughter without cause and are urging the Court to overturn the unanimous 1935 Humphrey’s Executor decision.

The case was heard on Monday. Arguments at the court ended after 2.5 hours, reports said.

The court’s six conservative justices have already indicated firm backing for the administration’s stance. Despite objections from the three liberal justices, they permitted Slaughter and other agency board members to be dismissed while their lawsuits are still underway.

Trump has also removed officials from the National Labor Relations Board, the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

US Supreme Court Live: When is the decision expected? The decision is expected prior to June end, reported CNN.

US Supreme Court Live: Humphrey's Executor decision a ‘dry husk’, says Chief Justice John Roberts Chief Justice John Roberts described the ruling known as Humphrey's Executor as “a dry husk", according to AP.

US Supreme Court Live: Justices question relevance of historic precedent Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative, at one point questioned Slaughter’s attorney about the claim that “independent agencies are not accountable to the people.” Chief Justice John Roberts also challenged attorney Amit Agarwal on the relevance of a 1935 precedent, Humphrey’s Executor v. US, which Slaughter argued should determine the case in her favor.

That ruling , long considered at risk of being overturned, held that Congress can require a president to provide a reason before removing leaders of independent agencies. Roberts countered that the historic precedent has “nothing to do with what the FTC looks like today,” noting that the original decision “was addressing an agency that had very little, if any executive power.”

Roberts suggested that the current FTC now exercises the kind of authority that ought to fall under the president’s control.

US Supreme Court LIVE: SC signals support for expanding presidential power over independent agencies A majority of the Supreme Court seemed inclined to support President Donald Trump’s claim that he should have the authority to remove officials from independent agencies, which have traditionally been shielded from presidential influence for nearly a century, according to CNN.

During over two hours of oral arguments, the court’s six conservative justices focused intensely on points raised by an attorney representing Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, whom Trump dismissed from the Federal Trade Commission in March, indicating the case could potentially reshape the structure of the federal government.

US Supreme Court LIVE: Liberal SC judges react Arguments heard at the Supreme Court in Rebecca Slaughter’s case challenging her removal from the Federal Trade Commission by Trump could potentially upend long-standing precedent and expand the executive branch’s control over federal agencies, reported NBC News. The three justices on the Court’s liberal wing offered what was likely the most forceful commentary of the session during their questioning.

“You’re asking us to destroy the structure of government and to take away from Congress its ability to protect its idea that the government is better structured with some agencies that are independent,” NBC News quoted Justice Sonia Sotomayor as saying.

Justice Elena Kagan stated, “Once you’re down this road, it’s a little bit hard to see how you stop."

“Having a president come in and fire all the scientists and the doctors and the economists and the PhDs and replacing them with loyalists and people who don’t know anything is actually not in the best interest of the citizens of the United States,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson mentioned.