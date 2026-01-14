US Supreme Court skips Trump's tariffs decision on 14 January, no announcement on next ruling date

The US Supreme Court issued three decisions on Wednesday, 14 January; however, it did not announce a decision on the legality of President Donald Trump's global tariffs, according to a report by Reuters.

The court did not specify the next date for issuing rulings. It did not announce in advance which rulings would be released on a particular day.

The challenge to Trump's tariffs tests both the president's powers and the court's willingness to limit some of the Republican president's extensive claims of authority since his return to office in January 2025. The result is also expected to affect the global economy.

Doubts raised in 5 November hearing

The arguments heard in the case on 5 November, conservative and liberal justices appeared to raise doubt on the legality of the tariffs, which Trump imposed by invoking a 1977 law. The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is a legislation meant for national emergencies.

The tariffs, imposed by Trump through a national emergency declaration over ongoing trade deficits, apply to imports from almost all US trading partners. Additionally, he used the same law to levy duties on China, Canada, and Mexico, citing concerns over fentanyl trafficking and the influx of illegal drugs.

In the arguments heard on November 5, justices expressed doubts over whether the law can be applied to broad trade policy, raising questions about the legality of the tariffs. Lower courts had already ruled that the administration overstepped its authority, leading to an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The US President has consistently defended the tariffs, claiming they have strengthened the US economy, and warned that a ruling overturning them would deliver a “terrible blow” to the country.