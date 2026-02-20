US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s sweeping tariffs in 6-3 ruling - 'Taxing power lies with Congress'

US Supreme Court on Friday, struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs in a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts. The bench upheld a lower court's decision that the Republican president's use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority.

The majority found that the Constitution “very clearly” gives Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs. “The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, mentioned a report by Reuters.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion of the court. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

What the US Supreme Court said? According to a report by The Washington Post, the US apex court held that the US President did not possess the authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners.

Trump had slapped sweeping tariffs on almost all of America's trading partners – invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The IEEPA is a 1977 law that allows the US President to regulate economic transactions during a declared national emergency.

Earlier, the Trump administration had argued that persistent trade deficits, unfair trade practices and supply-chain vulnerabilities constituted an economic emergency.

Refunds worth $175 billion? The Donald Trump administration has not released tariff collection data since December 14.

However, economists at the Penn Wharton Budget Model estimated on Friday that tariffs imposed under IEEPA have generated over $175 billion. And that amount likely would need to be refunded with a Supreme Court ruling against the IEEPA-based tariffs, reported Reuters.