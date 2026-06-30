US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, rejects Trump's executive order

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the constitutional principle of birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the United States to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily.

In a landmark ruling, the justices reaffirmed the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment, holding that nearly everyone born on US soil is a citizen, with only limited exceptions such as children of foreign diplomats or members of a foreign occupying force.

The decision leaves intact decades of constitutional precedent and prevents Trump's executive order from taking effect.

Court reaffirms 14th Amendment The Supreme Court relied on the text of the 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War, along with longstanding federal law, to conclude that birthright citizenship remains protected under the Constitution.

The amendment states:

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

The ruling preserves the traditional understanding that citizenship is automatically granted to nearly everyone born in the country.

Trump's executive order rejected Trump signed the executive order on the first day of his second term as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

The order sought to deny US citizenship to children born in the country if their parents were in the United States unlawfully or were in the country on temporary visas.

However, multiple lower courts blocked the order before it could take effect, finding it inconsistent with the Constitution.

The Supreme Court agreed, affirming a lower court ruling from New Hampshire that struck down the restrictions.

Longstanding precedent remains intact The decision reinforces more than a century of legal precedent, including the Supreme Court's landmark 1898 ruling in Wong Kim Ark, which held that a child born in the United States to Chinese immigrant parents was a US citizen under the 14th Amendment.

Lower courts had relied heavily on that precedent in striking down Trump's executive order.

Administration challenged constitutional interpretation The Trump administration argued that children born to noncitizens are not "subject to the jurisdiction" of the United States and therefore are not entitled to automatic citizenship under the Constitution.

The administration contended that the widely accepted interpretation of the Citizenship Clause was legally incorrect.