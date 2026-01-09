US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: Trump tariffs challenge among cases awaiting SC rulings

US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: The US Supreme Court could issue at least one ruling on Friday, raising the possibility of a decisive verdict in the closely watched legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs. The justices are scheduled to take the bench at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), when opinions in argued cases may be released, though the court does not announce in advance which rulings it plans to issue.
The tariffs case is viewed as a major test of presidential authority. Any decision is also expected to have significant implications for global trade and financial markets.
During arguments heard on November 5, justices appeared sceptical about the legality of the tariffs. Trump imposed the measures by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law designed for use during national emergencies, prompting questions over whether the statute can be applied to broad trade policy decisions.
Lower courts have already ruled that Trump overstepped his authority, and his administration is appealing those decisions before the Supreme Court. Trump has repeatedly defended the tariffs, arguing they have strengthened the US economy. In a social media post on January 2, he said a ruling striking them down would be a “terrible blow” to the United States.
The tariffs include so-called “reciprocal” duties on goods imported from nearly every US trading partner, which Trump justified by declaring a national emergency tied to persistent trade deficits. He also used the same emergency powers law to impose tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, citing fentanyl trafficking and the flow of illegal drugs into the country.
The dollar edged up on Friday as markets awaited a US jobs report and braced for an approaching Supreme Court decision on President Donald Trump's use of emergency tariff powers.
Experts see a strong possibility of the Court ruling going against Trump, which could have a positive impact on the Indian stock market. They say if the Court gives a verdict that the tariffs are completely illegal, it will be a big hit to Trump, and it will be very favourable to markets like India, which have been severely impacted by Trump's tariffs.
The US Supreme Court will now give its verdict on whether Trump can invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without Congress's approval.
