Supreme Court Trump Tariff Ruling LIVE: Supreme Court says Congress didn’t authorize tariffs under IEEPA

Supreme Court Trump Tariff Ruling LIVE: The US Supreme Court invalidated President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs imposed under a national emergency law, delivering a major blow.

The case centers on tariffs imposed beginning in February 2025 under International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law traditionally used to address national security threats.

A decision striking down the tariffs would represent a major economic and political setback for a key initiative of Trump’s second term.

Critics argue the statute does not grant the president authority to implement broad-based trade tariffs.