Supreme Court Trump Tariff Ruling LIVE: Supreme Court says Congress didn’t authorize tariffs under IEEPA

The British Chambers of Commerce said the court’s decision raises questions about how US importers can reclaim tariffs already paid.
A UK government spokesperson said Britain would “work with” the United States to assess and manage the impact of the court’s decision.
London signaled a cooperative approach, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stable trade and investment flows between the two economies.
Canada welcomed the US Supreme Court’s decision, saying it affirms their longstanding position that the Trump-era tariffs were “unjustified.”
Ottawa had repeatedly challenged the duties, arguing they unfairly targeted Canadian exports and disrupted cross-border trade ties between the two countries.
Germany’s VDMA said President Trump still has several legal alternatives available to impose global tariffs.
The decision does not impact sector-specific tariffs Trump imposed separately on imports such as steel and aluminum.
“The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.
“The tariffs at issue here may or may not be wise policy. But as a matter of text, history, and precedent, they are clearly lawful,” Kavanaugh wrote in the dissent.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, Trump’s tariff framework could have had a $3 trillion economic impact over the next decade.
The Treasury collected more than $133 billion under the emergency-based tariffs as of December, with several companies — including retail giant Costco — seeking refunds through the courts.
The EU spokesperson said it has taken note of the US Supreme Court’s ruling and is carefully analysing its implications.
The majority opinion stressed that the Constitution clearly grants Congress — not the executive branch — the authority to levy taxes, including tariffs.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the Framers “did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” underscoring the limits of presidential authority.
In a 6–3 ruling, the SCOTUS found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the President to impose sweeping import taxes.
The Supreme Court noted that "had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs" with IEEPA, "it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes."
The Supreme Court upheld earlier lower court rulings against the IEEPA-based tariffs.
It affirmed that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers.
A lower trade court in May had found the across-the-board levies unlawful.
Trump used tariffs as a central economic and foreign policy tool during his second term, launching what became a global trade war.
He imposed duties on China, Canada, and Mexico, and later announced “reciprocal” tariffs on most US trading partners on April 2, which he labeled “Liberation Day.”
The tariffs strained relations with allies, affecting financial markets and increasing global economic uncertainty.
The Supreme Court case stemmed from three lawsuits.
The Washington-based US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favor of five small importing businesses in one case and a coalition of states—including Arizona, New York, Illinois, and others—in another.
In a separate case, a federal judge sided with Learning Resources, a family-owned toy company that challenged the tariffs.
US stock indexes rose following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump-era tariffs.
Investors reacted positively to reduced trade policy uncertainty.
The decision eased concerns about prolonged legal and economic instability.
Market gains reflected optimism over clearer trade rules going forward.
Donald Trump strongly defended his administration’s tariff policy during a speech in northwest Georgia.
He expressed frustration over waiting for the Supreme Court of the United States to rule on the legality of his tariffs.
“Without tariffs, what would you do? You know what, everybody would be bankrupt,” Trump told supporters at the rally.
“And I have to wait for this decision. I’ve been waiting forever, forever. And the language is clear that I have the right to do it as president. I have the right to put tariffs on for national security purposes, countries that have been ripping us off for years. You know what they were doing? They were using tariffs.”
Donald Trump began imposing hefty tariffs on US trading partners to boost domestic manufacturing and revive the American economy.
The administration framed the move as part of its “Make America Great Again” agenda.
After his inauguration, Trump declared a national emergency over the US trade deficit.
On April 2, 2025 — dubbed “Liberation Day” by the White House — he signed an Executive Order.
The order invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
If the US Supreme Court strikes down the tariffs, it could significantly reshape US trade policy.
Such a ruling would limit the executive branch’s ability to impose tariffs under emergency laws.
It could reinforce Congress’ constitutional authority over trade and tariff decisions.
If the court upholds the tariffs, it would strengthen Presidential powers under emergency statutes.
President Donald Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify imposing broad global tariffs.
The administration argued the tariffs were necessary to protect US national security.
Officials also said the measures were aimed at addressing trade imbalances.
Challengers argue IEEPA does not explicitly authorize sweeping global tariffs.
Critics contend that the US Constitution grants Congress — not the president — the authority to impose tariffs.
At issue is whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) grants the president authority to impose tariffs of broad scope and indefinite duration. The law allows the president to regulate certain economic transactions during a declared national emergency, primarily to address foreign threats.
Trump Administration officials have indicated that if the Supreme Court strikes down the IEEPA-based tariffs, the White House may pursue alternative legal authorities to reimpose similar duties.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that the Treasury Department could cover potential refunds if required. He also expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold the tariffs.
According to estimates from the Penn-Wharton Budget Model (PWBM), more than $175 billion in tariff collections could be subject to refunds if the court rules against the administration.
The non-partisan research group at the University of Pennsylvania calculated that approximately $179 billion has been collected under IEEPA-based tariffs since their introduction.
The estimate was prepared at Reuters’ request and is based on detailed product- and country-level tariff data.
If the Supreme Court invalidates the IEEPA-based tariffs, importers are expected to seek refunds from US Customs and Border Protection for duties paid over the past year.
Net collections could be slightly lower than assessed totals, as tariff assessments are often adjusted or corrected.
