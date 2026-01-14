US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: ‘We're screwed'—Trump's dire warning ahead of SCOTUS verdict

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, is expected to deliver its verdict on the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on the trading partners of the US.
While the court was expected to give its verdict in the case questioning the legality of Trump's tariffs, it had deferred its decision in the previous hearing of 9 January.
Months after assuming office for a second term, Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on the US' trading partners, sparking global trade tensions.
Trump's decision to impose tariffs on almost every major economy also sparked legal challenge that questioned the extent of his presidential authority and the legality of the tariffs imposed.
Ahead of the SCOTUS verdict, Trump warned that any decision striking down his tariffs would spell disaster for the US, writing unequivocally, “WE'RE SCREWED”.
With the world awaiting the SCOTUS verdict on Trump's tariffs, follow LIVE updates here.
The impending US Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s tariffs could influence the Indian stock market. Experts, however, suggest any positive impact may be limited, as tariffs remain central to Trump's strategy.
Ahead of Wednesday's Trump on Tuesday touted the “defeat” on inflation and his administration's economic policies, including efforts to address affordability, during a visit to Detroit.
A couple of days ahead of the SCOTUS decision, Trump posted on Truth Social, “The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and that doesn’t include the amount of “payback” that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs. When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay. (sic)”
“Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly. In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!,” the US President had said.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.