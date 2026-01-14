US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: ‘We're screwed'—Trump's dire warning ahead of SCOTUS verdict

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, is expected to deliver its verdict on the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on the trading partners of the US.

While the court was expected to give its verdict in the case questioning the legality of Trump's tariffs, it had deferred its decision in the previous hearing of 9 January.

Months after assuming office for a second term, Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on the US' trading partners, sparking global trade tensions.

Trump's decision to impose tariffs on almost every major economy also sparked legal challenge that questioned the extent of his presidential authority and the legality of the tariffs imposed.

Ahead of the SCOTUS verdict, Trump warned that any decision striking down his tariffs would spell disaster for the US, writing unequivocally, “WE'RE SCREWED”.

With the world awaiting the SCOTUS verdict on Trump's tariffs, follow LIVE updates here.