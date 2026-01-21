US Supreme Court tariff decision: Trump admits uncertainty over verdict as SCOTUS skips ruling again - ‘I don't know…'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday acknowledged the uncertainty over the outcome of the US Supreme Court's ruling on his administration's sweeping tariff regime. Admitting that an adverse ruling could carry sweeping financial consequences, Trump said he ‘doesn’t know what the Supreme Court is going to do'.

“I don't know what the Supreme Court is going to do” BBC quoted Trump as saying during his ‘special appearance’ at the White House press briefing on Tuesday – marking his first year back in office after he took over on 20 January, 2025.

The POTUS claimed he recently visited a Ford plant in Michigan that was on the brink of closure two years ago but is now going into 24-hour production, crediting his tariff policies for the turnaround. “Tariffs did that,” he said, before adding he does not know what the Court is going to do.

Trump's comments at the White House press conference came after the US Supreme Court, on Tuesday, once again skipped ruling on the legality of Trump administration's tariffs imposed on almost all of America's trading partners.

The US Supreme Court's ruling would determine whether Trump acted within his statutory authority as president and whether the tariffs can legally stand.

What Trump said about SC ruling on tariffs “We've taken hundreds of billions of dollars, and if we lose that case it’s possible we’ll have to do the best we can in paying it back,” BBC quoted Trump as saying.

The POTUS further went on to say he doesn't know "that's going to be done very easily without hurting a lot of people", claiming the US has "tremendous national security and no inflation" as a result of tariffs.

When is the next ruling likely? The court is preparing to begin a four-week recess, and under its usual procedures for releasing opinions, the next potential day for a tariff decision is 20 February, reported Bloomberg.

Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) does not announce the next date when it will issue rulings. It also does not announce in advance as to which rulings would be announced on a given date.

