US Supreme Court to decide birthright citizenship, election and transgender athletes cases: What to know

The US Supreme Court is expected to conclude its current term in the coming days with seven major cases still pending, including several that could significantly reshape presidential powers, immigration policy, election rules and transgender athletes rights.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is scheduled to begin issuing its rulings from Monday (June 29). The decisions are expected to have far-reaching political and legal consequences ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

Here's a look at the biggest cases still awaiting rulings.

1. Federal officials firing Three of the remaining cases involve President Donald Trump's efforts to expand presidential authority.

The court is reviewing whether Trump had the constitutional authority to remove officials serving at independent federal agencies, including the Federal Reserve and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Trump argues that presidents should generally have the power to dismiss executive branch officials regardless of statutory protections created by Congress.

A ruling in his favour could weaken the independence of several federal agencies and expand presidential control over the executive branch.

2. Birthright citizenship One of the most closely watched cases concerns Trump's executive order seeking to restrict automatic US citizenship for children born in the country.

The order would grant citizenship only if at least one parent is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

The administration argues the policy is necessary to curb illegal immigration and birth tourism.

Opponents contend it violates the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which has long been understood to guarantee citizenship to almost everyone born on American soil.

If implemented, the order could affect roughly 250,000 children born each year to undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders.

3. Can Trump fire independent agency officials? Another major case focuses on whether presidents can dismiss leaders of independent federal agencies without cause.

The disputes involve Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and former FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter.

Lower courts ruled Trump exceeded his authority in removing the officials.

Trump is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a 91-year-old precedent that limits presidential power over independent agencies.

Such a decision could fundamentally alter how independent regulators operate in the United States.

4. Election law cases The court is also considering two disputes that could change election rules before the November midterm elections.

Campaign spending

One case challenges long-standing federal restrictions on how closely political parties may coordinate campaign spending with candidates.

Republicans argue the limits violate free speech protections under the First Amendment.

Mail-in ballots

Another case asks whether mail ballots in federal elections must arrive by Election Day to be counted.

If the court agrees, it would eliminate post-election grace periods currently allowed in 29 states, potentially affecting millions of voters.

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5. Transgender athletes The Supreme Court is also expected to rule on whether states can ban transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams at public schools and universities.

The cases involve laws enacted in Idaho and West Virginia.

Supporters argue the laws preserve fairness in women's sports.

Civil rights groups say they discriminate against transgender students and violate constitutional protections.

The conservative majority appeared inclined during oral arguments to uphold the state laws.

Trump's recent record at the Supreme Court Trump has seen mixed results from the Supreme Court this year.

The court recently handed his administration victories in two immigration cases, including allowing the government to end temporary protected status for hundreds of thousands of migrants from crisis-hit countries.

However, in February, the justices dealt Trump a setback by rejecting his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs under a national emergency law.

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