US Supreme Court to decide whether Americans have a right to own AR-15-style assault rifles

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a closely watched challenge to state and local bans on semiautomatic rifles, setting up a landmark case that could reshape gun laws across the country.

The justices announced on Tuesday that they will review appeals challenging assault weapon bans in Connecticut and Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago. The cases will determine whether prohibitions on AR-15-style rifles and similar firearms violate the Second Amendment.

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Arguments are expected to be heard during the court's fall term.

What will the Supreme Court decide?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the main issue the Supreme Court will decide regarding AR-15-style assault rifles? ⌵ The Supreme Court will determine whether states and local governments have the constitutional authority to ban semiautomatic rifles, including AR-15-style firearms, under the Second Amendment. 2 Why did Connecticut implement its ban on assault weapons? ⌵ Connecticut enacted its assault weapon ban following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where an AR-15-style rifle was used to harm children and educators, in an effort to improve public safety. 3 How could a ruling against the assault weapon bans impact other states? ⌵ If the Supreme Court rules that assault weapon bans are unconstitutional, similar laws in about a dozen states and major cities could be struck down, affecting gun regulations nationwide. 4 What arguments do gun rights groups present regarding AR-15 ownership? ⌵ Gun rights organizations argue that banning commonly owned AR-15s violates the Second Amendment, asserting that these firearms are popular and used for lawful purposes, and thus should be protected. 5 What significance does the upcoming Supreme Court ruling have for gun laws? ⌵ The ruling is significant as it follows a 2022 decision that expanded gun rights, and could reshape public policy on firearm ownership and regulations, highlighting an ongoing debate over Second Amendment interpretations.

The court will examine whether states and local governments can constitutionally ban semiautomatic rifles commonly referred to as assault weapons.

The challenge comes after the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that significantly expanded Second Amendment protections, prompting legal challenges to firearm restrictions nationwide.

A ruling against the bans could affect similar laws in about a dozen states and major cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Which laws are being challenged? The court will review:

-Connecticut's assault weapon ban, enacted after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Cook County, Illinois' assault weapon ban, first adopted in 1993.

-Lower courts previously upheld both laws.

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Why did Connecticut enact its ban? Connecticut passed its law after a gunman used an AR-15-style rifle to kill 26 children and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown in 2012.

The state argues that assault weapons are frequently used in mass shootings and are sufficiently similar to military-style firearms to justify restrictions.

Supporters: 'Critical public safety measures' Gun-control advocates welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hear the case while defending the existing laws.

Janet Carter, managing director of Second Amendment litigation at Everytown Law, said: "These laws are critical public safety measures, and they are consistent with the Second Amendment."

Attorneys defending Cook County's ordinance also argued that the bans are necessary to reduce the devastating impact of mass shootings.

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"The trauma that assault weapon massacres have inflicted on the public at large has been staggering," they told the court.

Gun rights groups: AR-15s are protected by the Constitution Gun rights organizations argue that banning commonly owned semiautomatic rifles directly violates the Second Amendment.

Adam Kraut, executive director of the Second Amendment Foundation, said: "The Second Amendment protects arms in common use for lawful purposes, and it's hard to argue that a type of rifle that potentially outnumbers Ford F-150 trucks in America doesn't meet that standard."

The challengers also argued in court filings: “If the Second Amendment does not protect the most popular rifles in the country, it is hard to see how it protects any firearms at all.”

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Why is the case significant? The case is the latest major gun rights dispute to reach the Supreme Court since its landmark 2022 decision expanding constitutional protections for firearm ownership.

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Four conservative justices had previously indicated the court would eventually review assault weapon bans, making Tuesday's announcement widely anticipated.

The court's conservative majority has continued to strengthen Second Amendment protections in recent terms.

This term alone, the justices:

-Struck down Hawaii's restrictions on carrying firearms.

-Invalidated a federal law broadly prohibiting marijuana users from possessing guns.

At the same time, the court has upheld certain firearm restrictions, including laws preventing people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns.

What could the ruling mean? Congress allowed the federal assault weapons ban to expire in 2004, leaving states free to enact their own restrictions.

If the Supreme Court rules that assault weapon bans violate the Second Amendment, similar laws in roughly a dozen states and several major US cities could be struck down.

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If the court upholds the bans, states would retain broad authority to regulate or prohibit AR-15-style rifles and other semiautomatic firearms in the interest of public safety.

The decision is expected to become one of the most consequential Second Amendment rulings since the court's 2022 expansion of gun rights.

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