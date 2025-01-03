US Surgeon General calls for cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages

In a significant move that could impact the alcohol industry, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has recommended that alcoholic drinks carry warnings about the cancer risks associated with consumption. The advisory highlights alcohol's reported link to at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colon, and liver cancer, and aims to raise awareness of the health risks that many US consumers remain unaware of. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key findings on alcohol and cancer According to Vivek Murthy, alcohol consumption is the third-leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity. Despite this, most people remain unaware of the connection between alcohol and cancer. The advisory calls for updated health guidelines on alcohol consumption to better inform individuals of the potential risks.

Alcohol consumption is linked to thousands of cases of cancer and is responsible for 100,000 cancer diagnoses and 20,000 deaths each year in the US.

Impact on the alcohol industry Murthy's advisory has already sent shockwaves through the alcohol industry, causing stock prices for major companies such as Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Heineken to fall by over 3% in some cases.

The recommendation would update existing alcohol warnings, which currently only caution about the risks of drinking during pregnancy and the potential for impaired judgment. Murthy’s proposed changes would include a clearer cancer warning on labels, akin to the warning labels on cigarette packages, which have been in place since 1965.

Uncertainty over implementation While the advisory calls for action, it remains unclear whether the recommendations will be implemented before the end of the Joe Biden administration. The decision to update labels would ultimately be made by Congress.

Murthy’s advisory has reignited debates about public health and the role of government in regulating the alcohol sector, setting the stage for potential changes to industry practices and labeling standards in the years to come.