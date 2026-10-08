US suspends Infosys, Microsoft, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, Adobe, 2 other IT firms from labour programme: Here’s why

The United States on Thursday (October 8) suspended several major technology companies, including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe, from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, citing concerns over the hiring of foreign workers.

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the decision alongside Vice President JD Vance and the head of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force.

“I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini,” Sonderling said.

He separately announced that the Department of Labour was also suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the programme.

No new applications to be accepted Under the move, the US Labour Department will not accept new permanent labour certification applications involving the companies or process applications that are already pending.

“We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies,” Sonderling said.

The Permanent Labour Certification Programme, commonly known as PERM, is a key pathway for US employers seeking to hire foreign workers on a permanent basis. Labour certification is generally required before an employer can sponsor an eligible foreign worker for certain employment-based green cards.

The suspension could therefore affect companies seeking permanent residency for foreign employees through the programme.

US cites foreign-worker numbers Sonderling said the companies covered by the action had collectively requested nearly three million foreign workers since 2009.

“Since 2009, just these companies alone have requested almost three million foreign workers. They've received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications,” he said.

The labour secretary argued that the scale of foreign-worker hiring had come at the expense of American workers.

“That’s hundreds of thousands of jobs that were taken from American workers,” Sonderling said.