US financial authorities on Tuesday said they will require money services businesses operating near the Mexican border to report much smaller transactions as part of efforts to target money laundering by drug cartels.

US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued the so-called geographic targeting order for money transmitters in 30 ZIP codes across California and Texas. The order lowers the threshold for businesses to file transaction reports to FinCEN from $10,000 to $200.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the order was part of the administration’s efforts to combat risks that drug cartels present to the US financial system.

“As part of a whole-of-government approach to combatting the threat, Treasury remains focused on leveraging all our available tools and authorities to better identify and counter these criminal activities,” Bessent said in a statement.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has threatened Mexico with tariffs in a bid to extract greater efforts to fight fentanyl trafficking. He designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations and his Attorney General Pam Bondi reorganized the Justice Department in order to pursue Trump’s goal of the “total elimination” of the groups.

The new order from the Treasury, which will take effect 30 days after it is published in the Federal Register, did not specify what type of transactions are under particular scrutiny by authorities. Such money service businesses change currencies, cash checks, sell pre-paid services and send international money wires or remittances.

The amplified powers of prosecutors enabled by the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations has created higher risks for companies that facilitate payments to the gangs.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.