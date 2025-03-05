US Tariffs News LIVE: The trade war has drawn a swift retaliation from Canada, Mexico and China as all three countries announced a set of tariffs on the United States. President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada, while doubling levies on China, sparking global market jitters and fears of an escalating trade war. In retaliation, the three countries have responded with similar tariff war on the US. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on more drama on the news surrounding US tariffs.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday, while her daily morning press conference, said may reach out to Canada and other countries about the US's imposition of tariffs.
She added that she is tentatively set to have a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday morning. If the tariffs continue, Mexico "will reach out to Canada and other nations," Al Jazeera quoted Sheinbaum as saying in her daily morning press conference.
Trump likely to exclude auto industry from tariffs on Canada, Mexico
With US President Donald Trump announcing new 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg Television in an interview that the US President could exclude some sectors including autos.
"The president gets to make the decision," Bloomberg Television quoted Lutnick as saying. "There will be some categories left out. It could well be autos, could be others as well."
He added, Trump is considering excluding sectors that are compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's content provisions
"My understanding is the Big Three say they produce cars that are compliant under USMCA, which means they have sufficient U.S content in them to be part of the USMCA agreement," Lutnick said of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. "That's part of our discussion and the president's really thinking about that."
Trump tariffs send shockwaves through Mexico's tequila industry
With US President Donald Trump announcing new tariffs on Mexico, the country's industry leaders say these risk disrupting the supply chain for an industry that employs about 100,000 people, AFP quoted Ana Cristina Villalpando Fonseca, head of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT) as saying.
According to Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council, two-thirds of the country's tequila produced last year was exported to the US, accounting for about 335 million liters. That made up 83.6 percent of tequila exports, representing about $4.5 billion worth of liquor.
Following the new tariffs, Villalpando said prices for tequila will likely go up in the US.
"The possible increase in tequila prices in the United States could encourage substitution with other alcoholic drinks," she said.
76% approve of Donald Trump's speech
According to truthsocial.com, US President Donald Trump's speech on new tariffs has been approved by 76 percent people.
Mexico, US to talk on Thursday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says
Speaking to reporters, as quoted by CNBC, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that she expects to speak with Trump on Thursday.
Till now, Mexico has not yet declared retaliatory tariffs on the US, though Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that those would be announced this weekend.
Canada requests WTO consultations with US over 'unjustified tariffs'
At the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, Canada has requested consultations with the United States on 'unjustified tariffs', Reuters quoted Canada's Ambassador to the WTO in Geneva as saying.
"The U.S. decision leaves us with no choice but to respond to protect Canadian interests," ambassador Nadia Theodore said in a statement posted on LinkedIn, quoted by Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's new 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico took effect on Tuesday, along with fresh duties on Chinese goods.
Donald Trump-Justin Trudeau set to speak after slapping tariffs
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to speak on Wednesday, a day after Trump's 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect, according to a source familiar with the matter. The White House is yet to respond to the Canada tariffs on tens of billions of dollars worth of goods.