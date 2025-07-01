US teacher, 26, charged after admitting to sexual relationship with 16-year-old student

A former teacher at a top-performing charter school in US' Michigan has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct following allegations of a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, who taught at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, reportedly admitted the relationship to a colleague in 2023. The colleague then alerted the authorities, according to Click On Detroit.

Prosecutors said Sanroman abused her position of trust and authority by engaging in the illegal relationship. “This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim. These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

“As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation,” she added.

If found guilty, Sanroman could face up to 15 years in prison under the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Oakside Prep Academy, known for its focus on academic excellence and moral values, called the allegations “disturbing” and said swift action was taken. In a statement to FOX 2, the school said, “We strive to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the students entrusted to our care. Their safety and well-being remain our top priority.”

According to recent reports, between 2014 and 2019, more than 500 cases of teacher misconduct were reported, with nearly one in ten students experiencing some form of sexual misconduct by an educator.