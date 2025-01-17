Caron first met the child while he was a fifth grade student at Middle Township Elementary School. The victim's family had become close to the teacher over the years and allowed their sons and daughters to spend some nights at her house.

An elementary school teacher in New Jersey was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting her 13-year-old student and having a child with him. Laura Caron had met the victim and his brother while teaching them in the fifth grade. The assault is believed to have taken place while the trio lived in her home between 2016 and 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The charges stem from an investigation revealing that Caron engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student — born in 2005 — who had been residing in her home between 2016 and 2020," reiterated a press note from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to reports, Caron first met the child while he was a fifth grade student at Middle Township Elementary School. The victim's family had become close to the teacher over the years and allowed their sons and daughters to spend some nights at her house. The children had eventually stayed there (in a somewhat permanent arrangement) for some time in 2016. Reports citing his sister claimed that the victim had become sexually involved with Caron when he was 11-years-old. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also told investigators that her brother would often wake up in Caron's bed despite falling asleep in the siblings’ shared room. He had also allegedly confided in her about fathering a child with Caron. Court documents indicate that Caron would have been 28-years-old while he was 13 when their child was born in 2019. The duo had reportedly remained in contact until a Facebook post featuring the baby sparked confusion in December 2024.

Investigators reportedly became aware of the abuse after the victim's father pointed out similarities between them and the baby after seeing a Facebook post.