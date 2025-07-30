US Tech founder shares ‘First Tsunami Siren’ video after Russia earthquake. Internet divided

As tsunami warnings swept across the Pacific following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, a US-based entrepreneur’s social media post has captured global attention and sparked mixed reactions online.

Edward Dowd, founder of Phinance Technologies and a long-time resident of Maui, Hawaii, shared a video on X on Wednesday, documenting a tsunami siren sounding in his neighbourhood. The sirens were activated after authorities issued alerts across coastal regions in Hawaii, Alaska, and along the US West Coast.

"Been on Maui 11 years. My first official Tsunami siren," Mr Dowd wrote alongside the video, which showed the eerie warning sounding through a quiet outdoor area.

In a follow-up post, Mr Dowd reassured followers about his safety, stating he had relocated to 400 feet above sea level in Maui Meadows.

“I’m good, y’all. The wave is coming from the north, and I am on the south side,” he wrote, adding that he and a friend were “warlord prepared” with a generator, weapons, water-filled tubs, and food supplies.

His video quickly went viral, drawing a range of reactions from social media users. While many expressed concern and urged him to take further precautions, others questioned the tone of the preparedness remarks. Some prayed for safety, while a few criticised the casual tone amid an ongoing natural disaster.

A user wrote, “If the tide goes waaay out, that's the beginning of the tsunami arriving. Run for higher ground.”

Another user commented, “Prayers for your safety.”

“Not good. I was in Hurricane Iniki on Kauai. The rain came down so hard. The tv changed to emergency broadcast system. The sirens were deafening. We were told the hurricane was going to the west of us. Instead...it was direct hit. The eye of the storm was absolutely stunning. But that was all that was stunning. For hours it sounded like a freight train was running over us. When the sunrise began...the devastation was almost too much to process,” the third user shared.

According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), tsunami waves up to three metres high were possible following the tremor. The agency said warnings were issued for Hawaii, while Alaska and the US Pacific Coast remained under a tsunami watch.