US teen shot dead by stray bullet while playing video game at home.

A tragic incident in Missouri has left a community heartbroken after 14-year-old D’Uwan Morgan was fatally struck by a stray bullet while playing a video game in his bedroom.

US Teen Killed By A Random Stray Bullet While Playing In His Room The shooting occurred on October 8, when an exchange of gunfire between groups of teenagers erupted outside his family’s home on Hobkirk Drive, St. Louis County.

According to local authorities, the police were alerted by a ShotSpotter notification and multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the teenager had been hit at least once. Despite their efforts, D’Uwan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who Fired The Shots? Initial findings suggest that unknown individuals opened fire nearby, and one of the bullets pierced through D’Uwan’s window, hitting him as he sat inside. His mother and two brothers were home at the time of the shooting, unaware that their peaceful evening would turn into tragedy.

“He was minding his business, doing nothing,” a family member told reporters. “Just sitting in his room. And now he’s gone.”

Neighbours recounted seeing a group of masked teenagers in the area moments before the shooting. Witnesses reported the teens running between houses and leaping over fences after the gunfire erupted. “They were firing at each other,” one resident told police. “There were no adults — just kids.”

Another neighbour, Mary Glaser, recalled seeing several young people gathered in the street before the chaos unfolded. “After the gunshots, they scattered immediately,” she said. Reports suggest that two groups had been arguing moments before the fatal shots were fired.

D’Uwan had recently completed eighth grade and was preparing to begin his first year of high school. His family described him as a bright, caring boy who loved the outdoors more than screens. “He was a beautiful, nice kid. He had a bright future ahead of him,” his aunt shared tearfully.

Today, the once lively home stands silent, his room left untouched — the broken window serving as a painful reminder of that night. “She’s completely broken,” D’Uwan’s aunt said of his mother. “She hasn’t been eating or sleeping.”