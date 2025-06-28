Subscribe

US tightens visa rules in Pakistan, wants THESE applicants’ social media profiles public

US tightens visa rules in Pakistan, wants THESE applicants’ social media profiles public

Garvit Bhirani
Published28 Jun 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Advertisement
US consulates in Pakistan mandate social media accounts to be public for visa applicants. (Representational image)
US consulates in Pakistan mandate social media accounts to be public for visa applicants. (Representational image)

The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore now require all F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa applicants to make their social media accounts public as part of improved vetting measures, ARY News reported. This move aligns with a recent policy put in place by the US Embassy in Delhi.

Advertisement

An internal US State Department cable dated June 18 directs consular officers to conduct more rigorous screening of visa applicants to identify individuals who may hold hostile attitudes toward the United States or its institutions.

(More to come)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS tightens visa rules in Pakistan, wants THESE applicants’ social media profiles public
Read Next Story